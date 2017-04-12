Three explosions near Borussia Dortmund team bus

Police are investigating three “serious explosive devices” which went off near the Borussia Dortmund team bus ahead of a Champions League match in Germany.

Defender Marc Bartra, a Spain international, was taken to hospital after being injured by shattered glass from the coach’s windows.

He suffered a wounded hand and arm. Other players in the German side are thought to have been unhurt.

Club chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said: “The team are obviously completely shocked.”

The blasts happened as the vehicle was leaving the team hotel in Dortmund before their Champions League match against Monaco.

Police said the devices may have been hidden in a hedge near a parking area.

Mr Watzke said he understood the blasts were by the exit of the hotel and happened as the bus was passing.

The team’s Swiss goalkeeper Roman Buerki was sitting in the back row of the bus, next to Bartra.

He said players ducked for cover, wondering if there would be more explosions.

The blasts happened 10km (6.2 miles) from the Westfalenstadion, where the team had been due to face the French side in a quarter-final first-leg tie.

The game has now been postponed until today evening. (SKYNEWS)