“Play in a Game”: A short film with massive standpoints

The screening that took place on the 5th of April, at 7 pm, attracted a high level of interest from the London film lovers.

The premiere was also joined by Nazmi Kırık, one of the leading actors in the film and Sedat Sarıcı, the composer of the film’s soundtrack. The film also included many well-known Turkish actors like Erkan Can, Metin Coşkun, Yıldıray Şahinler and Bahtiyar Engin, whose work have been widely regarded as superb.

Speaking after the film premiere, director Suat Eroğlu also stated that the film depicts the current situation of Turkey dwelling in its political agenda. Actor Nazmi Kırık, on the other hand stated he liked the last version of the film by congratulating his co-actors and crew members.

Talking to Londra Gazete, director Suat Eroğlu said:

“Turkey is going through a long and significant process. These days will eventually will gone by however unless we heal our wounds, they will keep bleeding. And this bleeding would only resume if the people are dragged down in thoughts of despair and darkness. I have created this film with these concerns and therefore it is a short film with long and massive standpoints.”