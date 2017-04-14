Haringey Mayor hosts event for cancer patients

Haringey Mayor Ali Gül Özbek organised an event to fundraise for cancer patients.

Haringey Mayor organised the dinner event upon the end of his post of work, which was attended by many important faces from both Turkish and English speaking communities. The event that fundraised for The Lymphoma Association, took place at the Tottenham Green Sports Centre. The event that was attended by many guests coming from arts, business and politics, the overall income was donated to the Lymphoma Association.

Speaking at the event, Mr Özbek shared his thoughts and wishes for the future by also tackling the significance of the event.

“Every mayor always pick a charity to be helpful for and thus I have picked The Lymphoma Association to help and fundraise for cancer.

“This charity saved my brother’s life who was once diagnosed with lymphoma.”

The event also hosted music numbers in both Kurdish and Turkish by renowned musicians in their fields.

More on The Lymphoma Association:

The Lymphoma Association’s staff team works hard to make sure that everyone affected by lymphoma in the UK has the best possible information, support, treatment and care.

The association helps people with lymphoma and their families by providing reliable information and the right support. They help doctors and nurses so that they can provide the best care possible to people with lymphoma. The charity raise awareness and make sure that lymphoma is not forgotten by government and policymakers and support the thousands of fundraisers and donors who make our work possible.

Our staff team works closely with our medical advisory panel and board of trustees.