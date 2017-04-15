Britain casts 36,000 votes for the Turkish referendum

36,000 Turkish voters have gone voting for the upcoming Turkish referendum that offers changes in the political regime.

Organising a four-day of voting post, London and Edinburgh attracted Turkish expatriates to have a saying in the referendum which proposes whether the parliamentary regime should be re-organised into a presidential system. On the first day of the referendum, London had 6,914 voters and Edinburgh had 319 voters. The second day followed with 6,720 voters in London and 255 in Edinburgh; third day with 9,863 in London and 372 in Edinburgh; forth day with 10,930 in London and 488 in Edinburgh.

ATTENDANCE %40

In overall, the finalised picture illustrated a number of 34,457 voters in London and 1,434 voters in Edinburgh. The overall attendance for Britain showed a number of 35,891 which specified a percentage of %40.

“VOTING IN BORDERS ARE POSSIBLE”

Those who have missed voting days in foreign countries with registration for voting are however are still able to cast their votes. Voting possibilities on the borders resume until the 16th of April.

“MAY THIS BE GOOD FOR OUR COUNTRY”

Casting his vote on the very first day of the referendum in London, Turkish Ambassador to London Abdurrahman Bilgiç told the press that he is in hopes of good fortune for Turkey regarding the aftermath of the referendum.

Turkish Consulate also published a written statement thanking Turkish speaking communities’ votes alongside a collaborative message of good wishes by AKP, CHP and MHP voting commission members. Ak Party voting commission member and UETD UK President Turhan Özen, in his statement tackled the collaboration of different political party roots in the UK.

“We are doing our best to provide a peaceful and smooth voting process in collaboration with the rest of the commissions; we do expect a high volume of attendance.”

RESULTS ON 16 APRIL

The results will be clarified and announced on the same day of the referendum in Turkey. Until then, the vote boxes are kept in special rooms at Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.