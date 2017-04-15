Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Haringey 4th on Town Hall rich list-31 staff earn over £100k

Haringey 4th on Town Hall rich list-31 staff earn over £100k

— 15 Nisan 2017

Today the Taxpayer’s Alliance revealed Labour-run Haringey Council has the 4th highest number of council staff in the country being paid £100,000 a year or more. Other London councils also featured in the top 10, with Southwark being 1st, Wandsworth 4th (jointly with Haringey), Islington 9th and Brent 10th.

The figures show that last financial year Haringey Council had 31 top managers earning £100,000 a year or more, with 9 managers earning over £150,000. The Labour-run council announced wide ranging cuts to services in their budget this February.

Haringey’s Lib Dem Opposition councillors have criticised the spending on top staff at the council. In their budget amendments earlier this year, the opposition councillors proposed slashing the wage bill for top staff but Labour councillors voted this down.

Cllr Gail Engert, Haringey Lib Dem Leader of the Opposition, comments:

“The Labour Leader needs to get a grip of the council’s massive bill for top staff. It is completely unacceptably that so many managers at the council are being paid so much, when local residents are struggling to make ends meet.

“The Labour Cabinet recently cut services for older and vulnerable people saying there wasn’t enough money, yet Labour have spent thousands on top managers. Labour’s priorities are clear

