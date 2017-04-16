BAF President taken into custody when following court trial in Turkey

Britain Alevi Federation President and a well-known community face in London, İsrafil Erbil, was taken into custody for a short time of period upon following Berkin Elvan’s court trial in Turkey last week.

Elvan was a 15-year-old Turkish boy who was hit on the head by a tear-gas canister fired by a police officer in Istanbul while out to throwing stones to the police with a slingshot during the June 2013 anti-government protests in Turkey, also known as the Gezi Park Protests. He died on March 11, 2014, following a 269-day coma.

Berkin Elvan’s father Sami Elvan was invited by the BAF to London, to meet with community members by also striking meetings with Joan Ryan MO, Siobhain McDonagh MP and Lord Roy Kennedy.

Years later the incident, the first hearing of the case was announced to take place on the 7th of April, 2017.

Britain Alevi Federation made terms on Israfil Erbil’s presence to take place at the trial in Turkey.

Mr Erbil then shared a press statement saying that he had been taken into custody at the Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul.

“On 6 April Thursday day I went to Istanbul’s Caglayan Court to attend Berkin Elvan’s first case hearing. I have requested to lodge a complaint as the complainant side as the BAF President and. The European Alevi Federations General Secretary. My request was denied by the court committee. The court’s hearing was joined by many people including the family members to Berkin Elvan, lawyers and NGO, charity members. Hundreds of police officers took court attendants into custody and harassed them. Upon my journey back to London, at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport, the security authorities took me into custody by asking questions if I was meant to report anything I saw and heard at the hearing. I was let free after a 90 minutes of custody. I would like to thank everyone who stood beside by also greeting me in London on my way back. We shall be following Elvan’s hearing very closely until those who are responsible meet with justice.”