Londra Gazete
Son haberler
15 Nisan 2017 - Türkiye: Karar günü
15 Nisan 2017 - Britanya’daki vatandaşlar sandığa gitti
14 Nisan 2017 - Haydi! Meliz’e destek vakti
13 Nisan 2017 - Referanduma katılım oranı yüzde 40
13 Nisan 2017 - ADDP’den teröre karşı birlik çağrısı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / ADDP calls out for solidarity against terror

ADDP calls out for solidarity against terror

— 17 Nisan 2017

ATATÜRKÇÜ Düşünce Dünya Platformu (Ataturk Ideology World Platform) published a written statement inviting all Ataturk followers to gather together around solidarity to stand against the rising terror attacks in the globe.

The written statement tackled the neglecting of justifying any sort of terrorist enterprise as follows:

“No matter what aim or opinion is seeded in it, terror is terror and it can never be softened nor justified. The latest events happened in Stockholm, Dortmund and Diyarbakır showed that fighting against terror is a humanity duty… We have embraced Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s famous saying ‘Peace in country; peace in World.” And therefore are very mindful about embalming this ideology.

“We condemn any sort of terror in the world and thrive to do our best to raise awareness to fight against it.”

The press release also reminded the readers about the upcoming enterprises of ADDP as the statement suggested new events like panels, discussions and conferences are on their way to meet the London communities and beyond.

 

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 39
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

13 Nisan 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 841

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close