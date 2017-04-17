Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Kavazoglou and Misiaoulis commemorated in London

Kavazoglou and Misiaoulis commemorated in London

— 17 Nisan 2017

 

AKEL Political Party members Dervis Ali Kavazoglou and Kostas Misiaoulis were commemorated at a special event dedicated to their legacy in London. The event that took place in Haringey’s Cypriot Community Centre commemorated the heritage of the two Cypriot icons along with celebrating their opinions in peace and solidarity.

AKEL in Britain in conjunction with the Turkish Cypriot Democratic Association were the organisers of the special event on Thursday 6th April 2017 to embalm, honour and celebrate the memory of Dervis Ali Kavazoglu and Costa Mishiaouli who sacrificed their lives for the friendship between Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities.

Opening the event with his speech, member Nikos Ioannou, member of the Political Bureau of C.C of AKEL, referred to a picture with Kavazoglou and Misiaoulis together by tackling their strives and heroic standpoints.

“One picture is worth a thousand words, so they say. One photograph however can express a significant part of an entire people’s history. The photograph picturing a Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot embraced in death is imprinted in every progressive Cypriots’ consciousness.

“Unfortunately, this photo has never found its rightful place in the books of the school curriculum in Cyprus. Entire generations have never learned about the story that this photo of Kavazoglu and Misiaoulis signifies and represents. We, here, are gathered to together to embalm and remember this two by reminding next generations about the solidarity of the two sides of our island.”

Following, reciting his poem, author and Turkish Cypriot Yaşar İsmailoğlu tackled sensitive moments by reading his poem.

The night, that was dedicated to embalm Kavazoglou and Misiaoulis then carried onto a series of music gigs that included specially prepared Greek and Turkish songs that are meaningful for the both sides of island.

