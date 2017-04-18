Set calendars: The first North Cyprus festival in London

Gece kulübünde asitli saldırı: 12 yaralı— 18 Nisan 2017
Doğu Londra’da bir gece kulübünde Pazartesi erken saatlerde meydana gelen asitli saldırıda 12 kişi yaralandı.
Taking place in this May, festival of North Cyprus will be the first ever festival organised in London which will bring the northern Cyprus’ culture and trade to life. When you visit the festival, you will encounter the diverse sectors of northern Cyprus, along with its natural, historical and cultural wealth.
Among the exhibitors will be hotels and resorts, tour operators, universities, private hospitals, industrialists, and construction companies that are providing services in the northern part of Cyprus. This festival has been arranged by Zorlu Cezaroğlu, the director of North Cyprus UK Ltd, and through this festival it will be possible to introduce and promote not only the TRNC tourism industry but all the other sectors of the country as well.
The event will be open to visitors on:
Friday 5th May, 2017 from 09:00 until 20:00 and
Saturday 6th May, 2017 from 09:00 until 17:00.
Ticket Prices: Entrance is free for all vistors.
