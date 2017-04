Stoke Newington stabbing leaves young woman with multiple injuries

A 27-year-old woman is in hospital with multiple stab wounds after an attack in Stoke Newington yesterday.

Police were this morning hunting her attacker, who struck near the junction of Rectory Road and Evering Road.

Her condition is not thought to be life-threatening, Scotland Yard said. The road is still taped off.

“Police were called at 3.26am on Sunday,” said a spokesman. “Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 27-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.

“She was taken to an east London hospital.”

No one has been arrested over the stabbing.