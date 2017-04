A 20-YEAR-OLD man is in a critical condition after being shot. Man, 20, in critical condition after shooting. The incident happened in Lincoln Road in Enfield at around 9.45pm on Wednesday, April 5.

So far there have been no arrests. Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward. People are asked to contact Trident detectives on 020 7109 8622, via 101 or by Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the crimestoppers-uk.org website.