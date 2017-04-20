Cancer and Alzheimer awareness seminar to take place in London

Organised by Limasollular Charity and North London Turkish Islam Charity, an event named “Why Are We Afraid of Cancer and Alzheimer?” will meet the Turkish speaking communities.

A renowned doctor especially from the community, Dr. Teoman Sırrı will be briefing people on the treatments, diagnosis and symptoms related to these two illnesses. The event will also see Dr Sırrı answering questions and referring to comments made by the attendees.

The event will take place in 628-630 Green Lanes, Haringey, Londra, N8 09D on 29 April Saturday at 3PM.

What is Alzheimer?

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. The word dementia describes a set of symptoms that can include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language. These symptoms occur when the brain is damaged by certain diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease. This page describes the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, how it is diagnosed, and the factors that can put someone at risk of developing it. It also describes the treatments and support that are currently available.

Alzheimer’s disease, named after the doctor who first described it (Alois Alzheimer), is a physical disease that affects the brain. There are more than 520,000 people in the UK with Alzheimer’s disease. During the course of the disease, proteins build up in the brain to form structures called ‘plaques’ and ‘tangles’. This leads to the loss of connections between nerve cells, and eventually to the death of nerve cells and loss of brain tissue. People with Alzheimer’s also have a shortage of some important chemicals in their brain. These chemical messengers help to transmit signals around the brain. When there is a shortage of them, the signals are not transmitted as effectively. As discussed below, current treatments for Alzheimer’s disease can help boost the levels of chemical messengers in the brain, which can help with some of the symptoms.