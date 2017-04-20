Love for the Prophet/ Aşk-ı Nebî met with London

An Islamic art exhibition celebrating the Prophet Muhammad’s 1446th birthday with the works of prominent Turkish calligraphers met with London viewers with great interest.

As a part of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) celebrations, the Hilye-i Şerîf exhibition “Love for the Prophet” (Hz. Peygamber Sevgisi: Aşk-ı Nebî) is now able to be viewed between 14th April- 5th May 2017 at the Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London.

Launching on the 13th of April, many familiar faces of Turkish speaking communities along with many other showed great interest to the exhibition. Distinguished names like the Turkish Ambassador Abdurrahman Bilgiç were amongst the attendees. Speaking at the launch, Mr Ambassador said:

“We are pleased to have institutions and people like Yunus Emre and its staff that thrives to embalm the Turkish heritage. I would like to thank everyone who touched to the creation of his exceptional exhibition.”

What is Hilye-I Şerif?

Hilye-i Şerîf is an Islamic art form consists texts that describes the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) physical as well as moral beauty in the best manner possible into superb works of art as calligraphy and illumination. The art collection features hadiths, verses from the Quran and quotes written in various calligraphy styles such as kufic, muhaqqaq, thuluth, diwani, naskh and ta’liq. The exhibition will display a selection of prominent Turkish calligraphers’ works.