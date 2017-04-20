Londra Gazete
Son haberler
20 Nisan 2017 - “Referandum sonuçlarını kabul etmiyoruz!”
20 Nisan 2017 - Yüzde 79 ‘Hayır’ çıktı ‘ ama ‘Evet’çiler sevindi
19 Nisan 2017 - Seçimlere doğru İngiltere
15 Nisan 2017 - Türkiye: Karar günü
15 Nisan 2017 - Britanya’daki vatandaşlar sandığa gitti
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Love for the Prophet/ Aşk-ı Nebî met with London

Love for the Prophet/ Aşk-ı Nebî met with London

— 20 Nisan 2017

An Islamic art exhibition celebrating the Prophet Muhammad’s 1446th birthday with the works of prominent Turkish calligraphers met with London viewers with great interest.

As a part of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) celebrations, the Hilye-i Şerîf exhibition “Love for the Prophet” (Hz. Peygamber Sevgisi: Aşk-ı Nebî) is now able to be viewed between 14th April- 5th May 2017 at the Yunus Emre Enstitüsü – London.

Launching on the 13th of April, many familiar faces of Turkish speaking communities along with many other showed great interest to the exhibition. Distinguished names like the Turkish Ambassador Abdurrahman Bilgiç were amongst the attendees. Speaking at the launch, Mr Ambassador said:

“We are pleased to have institutions and people like Yunus Emre and its staff that thrives to embalm the Turkish heritage. I would like to thank everyone who touched to the creation of his exceptional exhibition.”

What is Hilye-I Şerif?

Hilye-i Şerîf is an Islamic art form consists texts that describes the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h.) physical as well as moral beauty in the best manner possible into superb works of art as calligraphy and illumination. The art collection features hadiths, verses from the Quran and quotes written in various calligraphy styles such as kufic, muhaqqaq, thuluth, diwani, naskh and ta’liq. The exhibition will display a selection of prominent Turkish calligraphers’ works.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 44
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

20 Nisan 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 842

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close