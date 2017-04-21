Exhibiton: Sumer Erek discusses the “natural” and its “shadows”

London based renowned Turkish Cypriot artist Sumer Erek, came up with another exceptional and thought provoking installation after a successful year of exhibitions like “the Broken Tide” , “Stories They Told” and “Of Time and Space”. Taking place at “An Other Place” which is a name that Mr Erek gave to a random space in Dalston, Naked Lines discuss questions with hidden answers within them.

Split into two, the installation discusses significant questions regarding the description behind “natural” but more than that “the naked”. Excluding its inner definition from the widely known sexual and gender-oriented references, Erek’s “Naked Lines” depict a wider context to define nakedness, with using references from the nature.

The first base of the installation starts with an exhibition of horizontally placed and tonally coloured (black and White) wood logs, assumably signifying a reference to “natural nakedness” given the peeled condition of the logs.

The second base of the installation follows by a thought provoking performance of several persons who elegantly turn pages of several books comprising illustrations of human bodies, in which redefines significant answers to nakedness by discussing whether an exact portrayal of naked human bodies could have a different meaning when blended with natural aspirations.

The answer to the questions above, undeniably, is up to the perception of the viewer as Erek confirms. Erek, talking to Londra Gazete says:

“These figures, which I am very proud of, do not depict a traditional definition of nakedness especially when it comes to defining women bodies. My primary aim at this installation has been seeing and understanding the intertwinement of human bodies and nature.”

Mr Erek also spread the good news of his upcoming Works, which are due this summer as parts of his artistic, spiritual and eye opening venture.