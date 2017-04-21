Turkish duo leads brand new Burger King in Welling

Turkish duo Şah Gaziler and Ersin Mersin have led an enterprise to open a Burger King restaurant in South London’s Welling area. Launching the restaurant on last Friday, Welling councillors Val Clark, Louie Frenc, Nigel Betts, Andy Dourmoush, Roy Ashmole along with many other special guests.

Mr Gaziler, thanked everyone for their participation to the launch by stating how hard they had been working to incept such a restaurant in Welling. Ersin Mersin, on the other hand tackled his experience in working at Burger King and his noble promotion from being a kitchen staff to a manager of a brand new restaurant chain.

Councillor Louie Frenc, also stated the significance of having such a restaurant in the area given the area has one of the longest streets in London and therefore this new Burger King branch will enrich the economy and diversity of the eating-places in the area.

The brand new restaurant is located on 45 Bellegrove Road, Welling, Londra DA16 3PB