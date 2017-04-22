Londra Gazete
London Modest Fashion Show takes London by storm

— 22 Nisan 2017

Introducing a groundbreaking event in the UK this year Modanisa presents London Modest Fashion Week AT London Muslim Lifestyle Show 2017.

The premier that took place on last Sunday, the event  brought together world-class designers, brands, fashion influencers, industry elite professionals, retailers and fashion associations from all over the world for the first modest fashion event of it’s kind in the UK. This spectacular two-day event takes place alongside the internationally-renowned London Muslim Lifestyle Show at Olympia London this Spring.

FIRST TURBANED MODEL HALIMA ADEN

The 19-year-old model, who rose to fame last year after donning traditional Muslim dress to compete in a US beauty pageant, opened for three shows during the second-ever London Modest Fashion Week.

The weekend-long event was held in the capital’s Olympia, with 26 designers showcasing their collections. This edition of LMFW was sponsored by online shopping site Modanisa, while the first incarnation in February was organised by modest fashion e-tailor Haute Elan.

The most recent also saw talks and workshops take part as well as catwalk shows, with Aden speaking at a panel focused around the topic of ‘Do What You Love’.

 

