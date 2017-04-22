Wood Green resists against racism

The 2016 TUC Congress expressed concern over the rise in racism following the vote to leave the European Union and called on the TUC to organise a trade union anti-racism march. The General Council decided that in order to maximise support for such a demonstration the TUC should support and co-ordinate trade union efforts to mobilise for the UN day match and rally which the TUC and trade unions have supported since its inception in 2012.

The TUC is working with Stand up to Racism to commemorate the International day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and to highlight the issues of racism and xenophobia that blight the lives of Britain Black and Minority Ethnic communities, migrant workers, refugees and asylum seekers. On March 18th, let’s make the Stand Up To Racism demonstration for UN Anti-Racism Day the biggest yet, to show that Theresa May does not speak for us when she blames migrants and refugees for the problems cause by austerity and the financial crisis, and that we are united against racism. Top musicians have joined the call

A press release shared with the press by Day-Mer, Oktay Şahbaz, on behalf of Day-Mer (also known as Turkish-Kurdish Solidarity Centre) remarked the importance of the day as follows:

“We, as Day-Mer will be there to raise our voice to make it clear that the rising hate crime and racism cases are not acceptable and shall not be indigenised.”

To support UN Anti-Racism Day, demonstrations will also be taking place in Glasgow, Cardiff, Amsterdam, Athens, Paris, Berlin, Vienna, Copenhagen and Warsaw on Saturday 18 March.

The event will stand for being both a celebration of diversity and standing against racism. At the event that Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn will be amongst the speakers, will take place on 23 April at 12 noon at the Ducketts Common based in Turnpike Lane.