Apparently, Enfield and Haringey are the most unhappiest places to live

The boroughs of Enfield and Haringey are in the unenviable position of being ranked amongst the top thirteen unhappiest places to live in the country.

Figures provided by the Office of National Statistics in their annual report ‘Personal well-being in the UK’ accounts for the period between October 2015 and September 2016.

Matthew Steel, a statistician who works at the NOS said: “At a time when economic measures are generally improving, this is not necessarily reflected in how people tell us they are feeling about their lives.”

Enfield lies in eleventh place, sandwiched between Hackney and Islington and according to the government report faces ongoing challenges when dealing with youth offender and gangs.

In the report, it is stated that: “Hotspots for gun and knife crime injuries sustained are largely concentrated in the south-eastern part of Enfield.”

Haringey, meanwhile, lies in 8th position with its prospects sounding a little more positive.

“Haringey contains areas of relative affluence and concentration of significant deprivation, and we face exciting opportunities and serious challenges in meeting our aspirations for housing.”

Factors which contribute to feelings of dissatisfaction and greater unhappiness in personal well-being include health, work-life balance and relationships.