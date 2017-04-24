Second arrest after man shot in car in Travel Lodge car park, Enfield

A SECOND man has been arrested after a man was shot in a hotel car park while sitting in a car.

Police were called to Lincoln Road, Enfield, near to the Travel Lodge at 9.45pm n Wednesday after a man, 20, was shot.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody at an east London police station.

Another 20-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder on Wednesday but he has been released on bail.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command is investigating.

Anyone in the area at the time who remembers anything should call police on 02083453865 or through Twitter at @MetCC.