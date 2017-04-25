Londra Gazete
Fake five pound notes in Cornwall

Fake five pound notes in Cornwall

— 25 Nisan 2017

Warnings are going out to Cornwall over fake money. Police say counterfeit five pound notes have been spotted in the Wadebridge area.

Anyone who comes across one is asked to contact officers. Wadebridge Police posted on Facebook: “Wadebridge Police have been made aware if some fake £5 notes in circulation.

“These are copies of the new polymer type note but there are obvious differences. The Big Ben clock tower appears in gold on the real note. It does not appear on the fake.

“The real note has clear holograms on the top and bottom on the front of the note.

“On the fake these will be coloured (in this case, green) and not holographic. ıf you find yourself in possession of one, contact your bank.

“Or if you have been given a number of these as payment, contact Police on 101.”

﻿

