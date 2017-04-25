Fake five pound notes in Cornwall

Churchill için böyle dedi: Burnu sürtüldü— 25 Nisan 2017
Çanakkale Kara Savaşları’nın 102. yıldönümü kapsamında Şehitler Abidesi’nde tören düzenlendi.
Warnings are going out to Cornwall over fake money. Police say counterfeit five pound notes have been spotted in the Wadebridge area.
Anyone who comes across one is asked to contact officers. Wadebridge Police posted on Facebook: “Wadebridge Police have been made aware if some fake £5 notes in circulation.
“These are copies of the new polymer type note but there are obvious differences. The Big Ben clock tower appears in gold on the real note. It does not appear on the fake.
“The real note has clear holograms on the top and bottom on the front of the note.
“On the fake these will be coloured (in this case, green) and not holographic. ıf you find yourself in possession of one, contact your bank.
“Or if you have been given a number of these as payment, contact Police on 101.”
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak