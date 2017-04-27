ADP on property investment and the future

As a leading accountant service in London, in conjunction with Barclays Bank and Qubic, Accounting Direct Plus organised an exclusive event on property investment, management and the new budget and mainly how landlords can truly understand and take into account the new budget announcements.

Taking place on 20 April Thursday evening at the Barclays Bank in Palmers Green town, the director of ADP made the opening speech by welcoming guests and remarking the significance of being knowledgeable about tax, budget and new announcement made by HMRC. Qubic, an innovative tax solutiıons company that is a national firm of tax specialists was also represented by Stuart Hamilton, the director of trusts and estates and Alan Taylor. Mehmet Gazioğlu, from ADP also briefed the guests on the new budget through his presentation.

“A TOUGH TIME FOR LANDLORDS”

Speaking at the event, Stuart Hamilton said that given the wear and tax allowances, stamp duty land tax, the political agenda and the reduction in mortgage interest relief agendas, it is now a difficult time to be a landlord.

He said that it is estimated that residential property business owners with mortgage interest payments of more than 75% of their net rental income will be making a loss by 2010.

“Whether it be preparing for sale or restructuring for the future, Qubic Tax can help as our bespoke tax planning advice can provide property business owners with many solutions.”

The seminar also remarked the point of with the right accounting and tax help services, the tough times can be turned into even sake, if acted immediately. The event then carried onto a Q/A session along with refreshments.