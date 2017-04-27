BTKD celebrating the 15th year anniversary with Turkish superstar

Established in 2002, as being one of the Turkish speaking communities’ most renowned and hardworking associations, British Turkish Women’s Association (BTKD) is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a glorious ball event, with the Turkish superstar Nükhet Duru. The income gathered through the event will also be donated to the London based Turkish Language and Culture Schools and Support for Modern Life Association (Çağdaş Yaşamı Destekleme Derneği)

The event that will take place at the Mayfair Millennium Hotel, the event celebrate the philanthropic achievements that BTKD succeeded over the last decade, remembering especially the amazing achievements done in education-related enterprises.

The association’s president, Maviş Fuchs, announced that the income gathered through the event will also be donated to the London based Turkish Language and Culture Schools and Support for Modern Life Association (Çağdaş Yaşamı Destekleme Derneği). As a leading association, ATWIB organises social, cultural, educational and recreational activities aimed at encouraging friendship and strengthening solidarity between Turkish women residing in Britain. In a relatively short period of time the association’s voluntary efforts and fundraising has helped many organisations and projects. ATWIB have made donations to numerous charities and given valuable support to educational projects for the underprivileged both here and abroad.

The ticket prices are announced as 90 GBP for members and 95 GBP for guests. Please contact btkd.info@yahoo.co.uk or call 07717 790 830 for bookings. Cheques can be sent to 48 Ince Road, Walton on Thames, Surrey KT12 5BJ.