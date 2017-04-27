Londra Gazete
Home / İngiltere ve Londra / Bu köy 20 milyon sterline satıldı

Bu köy 20 milyon sterline satıldı

— 27 Nisan 2017

Geçen yıl İngiltere‘de 20 milyon sterline (yaklaşık 26 milyon dolar) satılığa çıkarılan köye alıcı çıktı.

İngiltere’nin kuzeydoğusundaki West Heslerton köyünde 21 odalı bir malikane, bir bar, bir benzin istasyonu ve 43 ev bulunuyor. BBC Türkçe’nin haberine göre 2.100 hektarlık alana yayılan köy, 150 yıldır tek bir ailenin mülküydü. Ailenin en yaşlı üyesi hayatını kaybedince köy de satılığa çıkarılmıştı. Satış işlemini yürüten emlak şirketi Cundalls, köyün Norfolk bölgesinden Albanwise adlı yatırım şirketine satıldığını söyledi.

Şirketten yapılan açıklamada satışın Cuma günü sonlandırılacağı ifade edildi ve şirket yetkililerinin köy sakinlerini ziyaret edip tanıştığı de belirtildi. Köyün satış bedeli ise açıklanmadı.

