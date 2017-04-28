23 April vigour celebrated in London

The Turkish national holiday of National Sovereignty and Children’s Holiday was celebrated in many different areas of London with different events. As a tradition of flowing celebrations of 23 April worldwide, London celebrated the holiday with great enthusiasm and with the participation of many children in it.

As Turkish and Northern Cyprus Education Consultancies celebrated 23 April with their celebrations, local organisations like CHP UK and UETD UK organised additional celebrations to enjoy the significance of the day.

Every year, the children in Turkey and Turkish descent children celebrate the “Sovereignty and Children’s Day” as a national holiday. Schools participate in week-long ceremonies marked by performances in all fields in large stadiums watched by the entire nation. Among the activities on this day, the children send their representatives to replace state officials and high ranking civil servants in their offices. The President, the Prime Minister, the cabinet ministers, provincial governors all turn over their positions to children’s representatives. These children, in turn, sign executive orders relating to educational and environmental policies. On this day, the children also replace the parliamentarians in the Grand National Assembly and hold a special session to discuss matters concerning children’s issues. The festive celebrations in London on the other hand saw colourful sequences of many charities and local authorities celebrating the holiday.

FESTIVE CELEBRATIONS

The celebrations took place in Camden Town Hall by Northern Cyprus Education and Turkish Embassy Education Attaches’ offices, the festive celebration was attended by Turkish Ambassador Abdurrahman Bilgiç and his wife Esra Bilgiç, Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Turkish Consul General Çınar Ergin, Turkey’s EU and Foreign Affairs Chief Executive Funda Kocabıyık, Turkish Embassy Counsellor Sercan Evcin, Northern Cyprus Education Attaché and Culture Representative Gülgün Özçelik and Turkish Language, Culture and Education Consortium UK President Necmi Hasanoğlu.

CHP CELEBRATES 23 APRIL IN THE NEW OFFICE

The event that started at 3PM, CHP UK celebrated 23 April in their Office by handing Turkish flags to children. The president of CHP UK Hasan Dikme, remarked the importance of knowing and celebrating 23 April with the utter joy.

“23 April is the only holiday in World that is dedicated to children – we are celebrating the day of national sovereignty on the day when the sultanate had its demise. It must be our duty to pass this significant information and meaning to next generations.

UETD ADDRESSED THE YOUTH

Another local organisation, UETD on the other hand celebrated the holiday in North London’s Edmonton. The president of UETD Youth Branches, Egemen Tezcan remarked the importance of solidarity and togetherness on such days like 23 April.

“We have shaped this day to address our children and for them to enjoy their day to the fullest in conjunction with parents.” The event also saw delicious tastes served for guests to enjoy.