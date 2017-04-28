Students pay a visit to Zehra Başaran

Hornsey Ataturk Turkish School’s traditional dances crew paid a visit to the Northern Cyprus Representative in London, Zehra Başaran for the 23 April celebrations week.

The visit took place on 19 April with the participation of parents and teacher at the London Representation. The children, who showcased their impressive talents are also due competing and performing at the Germany based “8th Europe Turkish Traditional Dance Competition”.

Whilst the crew briefed Ms Başaran on the competition and their preparations, Ms Başaran handed out many gifts to the children for motivation and for the significance of the day. As the tradition requires, Ms Başaran also gave her office seat to one of the kids amongst the school students, Güner Mertcan for a while.