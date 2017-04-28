Wood Green commemorated its 40th year of diversity

Haringey TUC the local North London organisation of the TUC has said that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was the keynote speaker at a major Haringey Diversity Festival held at Ducketts Common, Turnpike Lane, North London on Sunday.

Mr Corbyn spoke to a crowd of many hundreds of local people, along with Bibi Khan Secretary of the local Wightman Rd Mosque, Martha Osamor, a Haringey Councillor 40 years ago, Matt Wrack leader of the Fire Brigades Union and Ian Hodson of the Bakers Union amongst others.

The event was held 40 years to the day after a National Front march assembled at the same place, on 23rdApril 1977, and attempted to march through shoppers in the busy Wood Green High St. The 1500 NF supporters met mass opposition and the far right have never returned to the Borough.

The co-ordinator of the protest on the day was current Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. He was a local Councillor in 1977.

Haringey TUC Secretary Keith Flett said, Jeremy Corbyn got a great reception and some will say he was in ‘comfort zone’. The reality was however that it wasn’t comfortable to stand up to fascists 40 years ago and with an Election campaign underway it would have been easy for the Labour leader to put his roots to one side. He brought the same message he had 4 decades ago but one that is still entirely relevant for today. Communities across the UK must stand united against fear, division and racism.

“NO ENTRANCE FOR RACISM OR FASCISM”

Oktay Şahbaz, from Day-Mer was also amongst the speakers highlighting the importance of celebrating the 40th year of diversity in North London. Mr Şahbaz said thay North London, as being one of the most diverse and mosaic boroughs of London has no tolerance towards rascism and fascism. The event also saw Day-Mer’s Adıyaman Halk Oyunlari Grubu with their traditional Turkish/Kurdish dance moves. Turkish Cypriot descent Councillor Peray Ahmet, also remarked the importance of having a cultural heritage and how it only enriches one rather than making them more different.

The event welcomed many musical numbers, dance shows and live music.