11th Anatolian Festival is set to start

AB’nin 27 ülkesinden Brexit yol haritasına ‘jet onay’— 29 Nisan 2017
Avrupa Birliği’nin (AB) İngiltere dışındaki 27 üye ülkesi, oy birliği ile İngiltere’nin AB’den çıkış müzakerelerinde izlenecek yolun ana prensiplerini kabul etti.
The annual London Anatolian Festival is set to meet Londoners between 11-15 May 2017 on London Clissold Park. The festival this year will accommodate many theatrical and musical numbers along with tasteful delicacies.
The big launch will take place on 13 May at 2 PM. The festival that stands for presenting and showcasing the versatile wonders of Anatolia like the cuisine, music, arts and sports, the event also stands for being an educative tool to teach Turkey-descent children to know more about their past and history.
For further information, please visit www.anatolianfest.com.
