Londra Gazete
Son haberler
29 Nisan 2017 - Basın özgürlüğü: Gidişat kötü
29 Nisan 2017 - “1 Mayıs’ta alanlardayız!”
28 Nisan 2017 - AB-Brexit zirvesi
28 Nisan 2017 - Atatürk’ün ANZAK annelerine mesajı duygulu anlar yaşattı
28 Nisan 2017 - Nükhet Duru 15. yılını kutlayan BTKD balosunda
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Bury remembers Gallipoli and 23 April

Bury remembers Gallipoli and 23 April

— 29 Nisan 2017

 

Organised by the Bury Kingdom Regiment, a special event to commemorate the past Gallipoli War and the Turkish holiday of sovereignty for 23 April. The event was attended by hundreds of people including military authorities and councillors.

Speaking on behalf of North West Turkish community Association, Gülçin Bulut made an emotional speech commemorating the events followed by North West Turkish community Association Turkish music choir’s meaningful numbers involving classic tunes of “Hey Onbeşli” and “Çanakkale Türküsü”.

The remembrance that commemorated Gallipoli war with both sides, tackled the martyrs and the lost lives whilst North West Turkish community Association successfully represented Turkey by opening up Turkish flags. Administrators from North West Turkish community Association also specially thanked Bury Regiment and organisers by also remembering 23 April, which marks one of Turkey’s national holidays of sovereignty and children holiday. The North West Turkish community Association also reminded the audience that the specific celebrations for 23 April will take place on 30 April at the North West Turkish community Association School. Those who would like to attend are invited to e-mail nwturks@gmail.com.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 147
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

27 Nisan 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 843

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close