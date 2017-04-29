Bury remembers Gallipoli and 23 April

Organised by the Bury Kingdom Regiment, a special event to commemorate the past Gallipoli War and the Turkish holiday of sovereignty for 23 April. The event was attended by hundreds of people including military authorities and councillors.

Speaking on behalf of North West Turkish community Association, Gülçin Bulut made an emotional speech commemorating the events followed by North West Turkish community Association Turkish music choir’s meaningful numbers involving classic tunes of “Hey Onbeşli” and “Çanakkale Türküsü”.

The remembrance that commemorated Gallipoli war with both sides, tackled the martyrs and the lost lives whilst North West Turkish community Association successfully represented Turkey by opening up Turkish flags. Administrators from North West Turkish community Association also specially thanked Bury Regiment and organisers by also remembering 23 April, which marks one of Turkey’s national holidays of sovereignty and children holiday. The North West Turkish community Association also reminded the audience that the specific celebrations for 23 April will take place on 30 April at the North West Turkish community Association School. Those who would like to attend are invited to e-mail nwturks@gmail.com.