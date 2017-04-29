Olcay Bayir mesmerised London audiences

Londra’da terör operasyonu— 29 Nisan 2017
İngiliz polisinin Londra’da ve Kent’te düzenlediği terör operasyonlarında bir kadının polis kurşunuyla yaralandığı, 6 kişinin gözaltına alındığı bildirildi.
A well-known name for her successful career of ethnical and World music, Olcay Bayır mesmerised London audiences at her special album launch concert.
As a part of her promo concerts, Olay Bayır performed her new songs from her second album as well as old and unforgettable numbers. Taking place at he Epic Dalston hall on 21 April 2017, Olcay collaborated with other talented musicians Murat Hüseyin Sığıcı, Erdoğan Bayır, Djanan Turan, Dj Ece Duzgit and Debora İpekel. Singing different tracks from different cultural descents, Bayir is expecting to fundraise for her studio recording costs by getting her audiences buying her second studio album.
Bayır’s fundraising campaign can be found at www.pledgemusic.com/olcaybayir.
Singer/ songwriter, Olcay Bayir was born in Turkey, based in London, was nominated for best newcomer in Songlines Music Awards – 2015 Her debut “Neva/ Harmony” was published in Oct 2014 by Riverboat Record and she was described by The Guardian Music as “an impressive newcomer to London’s vibrant global music scene.This is an elegant and often gently exquisite set.” 4**** – The Guardian.
Her contemporary sound blends elements of folk, jazz and neo-classical and 21st Century urban sounds with evocative vocal deliveries through her original eclectic compositions and arrangements of traditional songs of Anatolia, Mesopotamia and Mediterranean.
