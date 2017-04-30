Londra Gazete
30 Nisan 2017 - 8 Haziran seçimleri İngiltere’nin kaderini değiştirecek
30 Nisan 2017 - 11 yıldır Anadolu Kültürü’nü tanıtıyorlar
29 Nisan 2017 - Basın özgürlüğü: Gidişat kötü
29 Nisan 2017 - “1 Mayıs’ta alanlardayız!”
28 Nisan 2017 - AB-Brexit zirvesi
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Joan Ryan launches her re-election campaign with the Turkish community

Joan Ryan launches her re-election campaign with the Turkish community

— 30 Nisan 2017

Joan Ryan MP addressed the Prime Minister’s plans to call a snap General Election, as well as other issues, by meeting the Turkish speaking community on last Saturday 22nd April in Enfield.

By talking to locals and press members, Ms Ryan set out her plans for Enfield North and how she is working hard for the area, the community for Enfield. Later on the day, Ms Ryan will also introduced Elif Erbil, the recently selected Labour Party candidate for the forthcoming Enfield Council by-election in Enfield Lock ward.

At the gathering, Ms Ryan said that she finds working for Enfield North as a  privilege and working hard for our area, our community and speaking up for the needs of people in Enfield is her best interest.

She also said:

“It was fantastic to launch my re-election campaign to be your Labour MP for Enfield North with so many great volunteers.

“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement of her intention to call a snap General Election so much is at stake – from the future of our public services, to the prosperity of our economy and our country’s future relationship with Europe after Brexit. In these uncertain times, Enfield North needs an MP who will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of local people and whose priority will be to make life better for Enfield families. In Enfield North, we’ve shown time and again how a campaigning MP, working together with the local community, can protect our vital services. If you live and work in Enfield North, my job is to fight your corner and that is what I do, day in and day out.  That’s what Labour is for – putting you first.””

﻿

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

27 Nisan 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 843

Gazete kapak arşivi

