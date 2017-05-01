Londra Gazete
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Migration and Domestic Work to be tackled in London

Migration and Domestic Work to be tackled in London

— 1 Mayıs 2017

With female migrants dominating low paid and ever-expanding domestic work worldwide, this book brings together the voices of 120 migrating women of 28 national identities and 10 different religious affiliations. Together they tell how patriarchal and religious gender codes in the family and at work shape their new lives in London, Berlin and Istanbul.

Through their own accounts, the study explores the intersecting multiple and gendered identities women carry from their home countries and how these are reshaped, challenged, changed, or not, as they encounter different structures, traditions and cultural codes in their new countries. With women’s propensity for collective organising, whether via community, social movements or trade unions as a central theme, the authors also bring together issues of migration, work and identity with trade union and community organizing. Migration and Domestic Work is an important source for scholars and practitioners in each of these fields.

One of the authors  the book, Dr Gaye Yılmaz, will be visiting London to pitch and launch the book on the 28th of April, 2017 at 7PM at the London Community Centre (22 Moorefield Road, Tottenham N17 6PY).

Dr Gaye Yılmaz



