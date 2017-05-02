Man from East Ham charged after crash which injured three people

İngiltere’de imalat sektörü 3 yılın zirvesinde— 2 Mayıs 2017
İngiltere’de imalat sanayi satın alım yöneticileri endeksi (PMI), geçen ay beklentinin üzerinde artarak 57,3 seviyesine yükseldi.
A MAN has been charged with dangerous driving following a crash which injured three people.
Haris Najeeb, of St Martins Avenue, East Ham, was charged after a crash in Central Park Road on October 27 last year. A 60-year-old lady and two children aged 11 were injured in the crash and received hospital treatment.
The 21-year-old will appear at Thames Magistrates Court on May 2 charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving with no insurance.
Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details
Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.
This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Yorum bırak