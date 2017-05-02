Man murdered in Exeter Road, Enfield

THREE people have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death.

The man was stabbed at around 1:30pm in Exeter Road, Enfield, yesterday (April 22).Police, the London air ambulance and paramedics arrived, but the victim, who was in his early 40s, was pronounced dead 45 minutes later.

Three men, aged 17, 18 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of murder. All three are in police custody while police investigate. A post mortem will take place today.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101.