A man is fighting for his life in hospital in Stroud Green

— 3 Mayıs 2017

Police were first called to Stapleton Hall Road at around 11.50am yesterday (Wednesday, April 20), to reports of a man armed with a weapon.

The suspect, a man in his mid-fifties, is understood to have been involved in a housing dispute and bailiffs were believed to be at the address along with his family.

Officers say an explosion then took place at the home, causing serious burns to the suspect, who was later taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.

Haringey borough commander, Chief Superintendent Helen Millichap, said: “This is a serious incident where several of my officers have been injured as well as a man at the property who remains in a critical condition.

