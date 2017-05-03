iPhone containing woman’s dying thoughts stolen by callous thief

A mobile phone containing a woman’s dying thoughts and “precious” final photos was stolen by a callous thief.

Haringey police have released CCTV stills of the man they want to trace after the theft from a car in Tottenham.

A woman’s handbag was stolen from her Toyota as she returned a trolley outside B&Q in Tottenham Retail Park on Saturday, December 3.

Among personal items in the bag was a phone that contained content of sentimental value to victim.

The iPhone belonged to her late mother, who had just recently died, and contained pictures of their last trip together as well as her dying thoughts.

The victim managed to track the phone’s location to Hackney before it was switched off, police say.

In statement, the victim said: “It has recorded the last year of her life, including pictures of our last trip, her on the death bed, as well as her voices and final thoughts she wrote when she was spending her last days in the hospice.

“Losing precious photos at a time of deep grief has been really, really difficult. I have begged the suspect to return my mother’s phone but he has chosen to ignore the voice messages I have left on the phone since it was taken.

“He took something that meant a lot for me. [His] behaviour is having a huge impact on me. I have been left upset and emotionally drained and would appeal for anyone who has information concerning this individual’s identify to speak with police.”

The theft was not captured on CCTV but police have identified a man they want to speak to.

The man in the image is described as a man of Turkish or Arab heritage and is approximately 5ft 7ins tall.

He was wearing a hat and dark clothes at the time of the incident.

PC Hannah Woodfield, the investigating officer from Tottenham Green Ward SNT, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognizes this man to contact me, and similarly appealing to anyone who thinks they are the person in the image to get in touch.”

“There have been no arrests at this stage, and enquiries continue.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the man in the image are urged to contact PC Woodfield on 0208 345 0715, or via 101, or via Twitter @MetCC or @MPSTottGreen.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org. You can also tweet police via @MetCC