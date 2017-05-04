Anzac mums got emotional over Ataturk’s letter

In commemoration to the Gallipoli War in WW1, an annual series of remembrance and commemoration events took place globally. This year, a special event from a Turkish letters to Anzac soldiers caused sentimental moments in both sides.

Taking place at the National Arboretum, Çanakkale Remembrance Platform members read a letter written by Atatürk, Turkey’s first President and the leader in the Turkish Independence War. Many members from British soldier relatives alongside Australian and New Zealand soldier relatives were at the event.

The event also saw a minute of silence before the Çanakkale Momument designed by Nadir İmamoğlu.