Conservative candidate for Enfield North launches campaign

In the wake of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s calling for a general election for this June, many boroughs have already started to anticipate their new leaders, should tables turn. Conservative member Nick De Bois officially launched his candidacy campaign last week, meeting with locals at an Indian Enfield Restaurant.

Also joined by the International Secretary of State for International Development Priti Patel, the saw Mr Bois and Ms Patel embracing the community by outlining points on why a Conservative MP for Enfield North would be a better choice.

The event that took place on 28 April, Ms Patel firstly drew the guests’ attention to the picture of “Britain in the process of Brexit”, stating that positive aftermaths can only be achievable with a Conservative Government. Ms Patel also stated that a good Brexit deal can only be positive through the leadership of Theresa May, whilst opposition parties’ capabilities go no further than engendering conspiracy theories.

Taking the spot, Mr Bois then made a speech on why he should be the next MP for Enfield North.

“AN MP CLOSER TO THE TURKISH SPEAKING COMMUNITIES”

Answering to Londra Gazete’s questions, Mr Bois stated that the Turkish speaking communities need an MP ally, who would be working hard and embracing the community in person. Ms Patel also highlighted the fact that Britain and Turkey are such good partners and therefore the two countries’ cooperation is vital for the Britain in the future.

“Once elected, I shall be with the Turkish communities, being there in person for them. Knocking every shop, attending events and listening to individuals will be my priority and I will be there for the Turkish speaking community just as I will be there for all Enfieldians.”