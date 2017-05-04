Londra Gazete
Holy Birth Week 2017 celebrated in London

— 4 Mayıs 2017

As a series of annual celebrations to commemorate and celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s life and legacy, the Holy Birth Week was celebrated in London with a big event with a massive turnout.

Taking place at the Walthamstow Town Hall, the event commemorated Prophet Muhammad’s life, with a significant theme under “Trustworthy Society” term. The event also sought to define and remark the importance of being a “Trustworthy Society” through the suppositions of Islam.

As many members from the Turkish speaking communities did attend the event, distinguished guests like Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Turkish Embassy Religious Affairs Secretary Mahmut Özdemir, Abdurrahman Han from Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate and many more from well-known charities were seen at the event.

“TURKISH RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS DIRECTORATE PRESIDENT COULDN’T ATTEND”

As a long-awaited occasion, Turkish Religious Affairs Directorate President Prof. Mehmet Gormez was also expected to attend the event in person however a statement made at the event said Prof. Gormez was unable to attend the even given his busy schedule.

Addressing to the crowds, Prof. Gormez instead embraced the community via a video recording at the event. In his message, Mr Gormez extended his sadness for not being able to attend the event.

“TRUSTWORTHY SOCIETY VS SECURITY SOCIETY”

In his speech, Mr Gormez also referred to the term “Trustworthy Society” in a way that as a nation the Turkish people have turned into a “Security Society”, meaning that the trust has now been replaced with deception and distrust. Furthering his speech, Mr Gormez also referred to the past 15 July failed coup attempt.

“Beyond our people, even our seas, lakes, foods, soils and our breathed air is in distrust. Believers have lost their inspiration to fulfil their devotion. The treacherous day back on 15 July scarred our national trust.”,

The event also hosted Ali Tez hafiz, the 2010 world champion of Quran reciting.

﻿

