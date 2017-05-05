ATWB hosts Nukhet Duru for the 15th Anniversary

As being one of London’s most active charities for the Turkish speaking communities, Association of Turkish Women in Britain celebrated their 15th Anniversary with a glorious ball event by hosting Turkish superstar Nükhet Duru in central London.

The event also stood for being a charity organisation fundraising for Turkish schools in London Çağdaş Yaşamı Destekleme Derneği Charity.

Attending the ball taking place at the Millenium Hotel in Mayfair, were distinguished names like Turkish Ambassador to London Abdurrahman Bilgiç and ATWB’s honorary president Sefire Esra Bilgiç, Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Turkish Embassy Secretary Cem Işık, fashion and arts consultant Zeynep Ober, former journalist Mihrişah Safa and many more.

ATWB President Maviş Fuchs, specifically remarked the event income is gladly to be donated into education. Speaking at the event Mrs Fuchs said:

“As ATWB we thrive to be a leading Turkish charity in London and we believe to be enhancing our enterprises and charity work in the future. I would like to take this moment to firstly thank Handan Haktanır and Semiha Todd for their enduring contributions to this charity along with everyone in our history who helped this charity to stand up.

“Thanks to our volunteers, supporters and sponsors who made this evening to take place.” Performing with UK based Hakan Bilal and his band, Duru mesmerised the guests with both emotional and up-tempo pieces.

“UNFORGETTABLE EVENING”

Singing her unforgettable pieces along with well known Turkish songs, Nükhet Duru took the ballroom by storm with the guests relishing the nostalgic tunes from Duru’s repertoire. Finalising the event with a present draw, the event saw many enjoying the atmosphere by also supporting the education for UK-based Turkish speaking students.