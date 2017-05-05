British Alevi Federation releases May Day statement

British Alevi Federation released a press statement on May Day and its significance for Alevi communities spread around the globe just as for the humanity collectively. Highlights of the release is as follows:

“We, the British Alevi Federation, salute May Day, the day of the struggle of the working class.

Once again, all over the world, workers, the oppressed and the poor are proclaiming their demands in protest and are takingto the streets for May Day, the workers day of international union, struggle and solidarity.

As Alevis we have always stood by the oppressed and today we declare once again that we stand side by side the workers of the world. United in a front to stand against the injustices faced by workers.

In Turkey, Alevis and workers alike are having their rights usurped by the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and its supporters. Teachers, journalists, lawyers and officials among thousands of others have been fired from their jobs and had their rights to judicial hearings usurped. Alevi places of worship are constantly under physical attack by the forces of the government… The Erdogan government has ignored the need for work place safety to avoid the tens of hundreds of deaths that have occurred due to the negligence of employers and has instead chosen to concentrate on decrees that legalise the rape of women and children…”