Londra Gazete
Son haberler
5 Mayıs 2017 - Kuzey Enfield’ın Muhafazakar Parti adayı Nick De Bois oldu
5 Mayıs 2017 - UETD UK’de Erdal Yetimova dönemi başladı
5 Mayıs 2017 - 2017 Kutlu Doğum programı Londra’da gerçekleşti
4 Mayıs 2017 - Kanser ve Alzhimer hastalıkları anlatıldı
4 Mayıs 2017 - Türk çocuk doktoru pedofili suçundan hapis yatacak
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / British Alevi Federation releases May Day statement

British Alevi Federation releases May Day statement

— 5 Mayıs 2017

British Alevi Federation released a press statement on May Day and its significance for Alevi communities spread around the globe just as for the humanity collectively. Highlights of the release is as follows:

“We, the British Alevi Federation, salute May Day, the day of the struggle of the working class.

Once again, all over the world, workers, the oppressed and the poor are proclaiming their demands in protest and are takingto the streets for May Day, the workers day of international union, struggle and solidarity.

As Alevis we have always stood by the oppressed and today we declare once again that we stand side by side the workers of the world. United in a front to stand against the injustices faced by workers.

In Turkey, Alevis and workers alike are having their rights usurped by the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and its supporters.  Teachers, journalists, lawyers and officials among thousands of others have been fired from their jobs and had their rights to judicial hearings usurped. Alevi places of worship are constantly under physical attack by the forces of the government… The Erdogan government has ignored the need for work place safety to avoid the tens of hundreds of deaths that have occurred due to the negligence of employers and has instead chosen to concentrate on decrees that legalise the rape of women and children…”

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 119
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

04 Mayıs 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 844

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close