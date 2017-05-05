Londoners standing against knife crime

This Sunday a peace march and rally lead by parents who have lost their children to knife crime leading will be taking place in Hackney and Islington. 17 men have now falling victim to fatal knife crime in the capital this year, with 6 men being killed last week due to knife attacks.

“Enough is enough.” The march which is expect to draw out hundreds of people in a stand against knife crime has been organised by The Crib Youth Project a Hackney base youth club, the clubs manager Jannette Collins said “We are living in a lawless society. We can‘t let these thugs rule. People are living lawlessly and prison must be a joke for them.”

Attending the march will be Philippa Addai mother of Marcel Addai who was stabbed to death by a gang in Hoxton in 2015, Ms Addai said “Now is the time to actually sort this epidemic out. No one is immune. It’s our future and we need to care about it.” Other Parented of victims include Michelle McPillips the mother of JJ who back in February was stabbed in Islington and Keeley Burns the mother of Charlie how was killed in South Hackney in 2014.

Marchers will also be taking a standing in South London with a march being held a Battersea Church this Sunday.

On the 3rd May 2017 The Met launched an 8 part phase of Operation Sceptre Campaign. The campaign aims to tackle with a large focus to work with schools, looking at new approaches take from the US anti-gang strategy which recruit role models and leaders with the communities. 28 Knife bins have now been set up across London. These are a few of activities that are taken planned for London in order to tackle knife Crime in the capital.

The Hackney and Islington rally will take place this Sunday 7 May 17 with Marchers meeting at 1pm at Islington Green.

If you wish to find a knife bin near you visit www.word4weapons.co.uk