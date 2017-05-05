Turkish artists conveys Istanbul to London

Istanbul Meets London, a collective exhibition featuring seven famous Turkish artists had an official launch taking place at the Strand Gallery between 29 April – 5 May. The event welcomed exclusive artworks by Aysegul Coles, Renk Erbil, Savas Simitli, Suat Cetinkaya Orgun and Ufuk Uyanik, photographs by Erdal Turkoglu and Veyis Polat and jewellery by Suat Cetinkaya Orgun.

Organised by Fashion and Art consultant Zeynep Ober in collaboration with Art consultant Gulce Ilken and Event Manager Devrim Karabulut, the showing was opened for private viewings with a reception held by the organisers

Attending to the launch, were London Embassy Secretary Cem Işık, Northern Cyprus Representative Zehra Başaran, Northern Cyprus Education and Culture Attaché Gülgün Özçelik along with many other bloggers, fashion icons, collectors and charities. Tackling the distinguished relationship between London and Istanbul, London Turkish Embassy Secretary Cem Işık remarked the importance of acknowledging such relationships:

“There over 3 thousand British companies that are quite active in Turkey – their investments in our economy throughout the last 15 years sees a number of 10 billion dollars. Moreover, the distinctive relationship between London and Istanbul isn’t only about financial borders but also cultural, artistic and social structures.”

Fashion and arts consultant Zeynep Ober, on the other hand, tackled their enthusiasm to excel more in their future projects:

“We thrive to express our artists’ vision and talents by building bridges between London and Istanbul – therefore I am very proud to be creating this event in London.”

The exhibition will last until 5 May in Strand Gallery, entrance is free.