Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Cancer and Alzheimer seminar meets with community

Cancer and Alzheimer seminar meets with community

— 6 Mayıs 2017

Organised by Turkish Cypriot Associations Council, a theme under the name “100 year from our emigration to London” welcomed a special seminar to raise awareness towards Alzheimer and cancer. The event that took place at the TCCA building, the well known name by the community, Dr. Teoman Sırrı spoke about the two illnesses from diagnosis to symptoms.

Tackling the Alzheimer’s roots, Dr. Sırrı reflected upon the importance of knowing these conditions so that everyone can take precautions with a very simplified, community language. Talking to an approximate number of 60, Dr Sırrı gave examples of healthy living and human body functions.

“SUNCREAMS CAN BE DANGEREOUS”

Although they help prevent sunburn, lotions fail to block out the harmful ultraviolet rays which can cause the disease, Dr Sırrı shared.  The dangers will be spelt out when burns as it is known that the only ways to truly protect the skin are by staying in the shade at the hottest times of the day or by covering up with hats and T-shirts. Although the D vitamins from the sun is vital, artificial products like suncreams may backlash if used inapporprately.

MORE ON ALZHEIMER

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. The word dementia describes a set of symptoms that can include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language. These symptoms occur when the brain is damaged by certain diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease. This page describes the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, how it is diagnosed, and the factors that can put someone at risk of developing it. It also describes the treatments and support that are currently available.

The event, after identifying and learning more on the diseases, carried onto a Q&A session.

﻿

