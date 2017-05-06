Londra Gazete
Son haberler
6 Mayıs 2017 - BTKD 15. yılını Nükhet Duru ile kutladı
6 Mayıs 2017 - Referandum sonuçları Brexit sonuçlarıyla benzer
6 Mayıs 2017 - Baskılı tişört satan Türk’e tarihi para cezası
5 Mayıs 2017 - Kuzey Enfield’ın Muhafazakar Parti adayı Nick De Bois oldu
5 Mayıs 2017 - UETD UK’de Erdal Yetimova dönemi başladı
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / Turks who divorce abroad are now recognised in Turkey

Turks who divorce abroad are now recognised in Turkey

— 6 Mayıs 2017

AK Party Istanbul MP and Turkish Parliament Human Rights Watch Commission president Mustafa Yeneroğlu.

If a marriage between a Turkish and a foreign national was solemnised in elsewhere, until a very short time ago the legal procedure would require a suit of divorce filed in Turkey as well. However now Turkey’s Official Gazette declared that divorces that take place abroad will now be recognised in Turkey.

AK Party Istanbul MP and Turkish Parliament Human Rights Watch Commission president Mustafa Yeneroğlu said:

“A long-awaited issue that aggrieved many of our citizens has been foiled. Court decisions to divorces will now be recognised in Turkey. We have listened to our citizens and took steps accordingly.

Mr Yeneroğlu also stated that as AK Party, they are utterly delicate on receiving and processing living-abroad citizens inquiries to take action in no time.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 329
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

04 Mayıs 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 844

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close