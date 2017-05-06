Turks who divorce abroad are now recognised in Turkey

If a marriage between a Turkish and a foreign national was solemnised in elsewhere, until a very short time ago the legal procedure would require a suit of divorce filed in Turkey as well. However now Turkey’s Official Gazette declared that divorces that take place abroad will now be recognised in Turkey.

AK Party Istanbul MP and Turkish Parliament Human Rights Watch Commission president Mustafa Yeneroğlu said:

“A long-awaited issue that aggrieved many of our citizens has been foiled. Court decisions to divorces will now be recognised in Turkey. We have listened to our citizens and took steps accordingly.

Mr Yeneroğlu also stated that as AK Party, they are utterly delicate on receiving and processing living-abroad citizens inquiries to take action in no time.