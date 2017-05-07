Londra Gazete
Cypriot poets meet in London

— 7 Mayıs 2017

Cypriot Artists (Kıbrıslı Sanatçılar) organised a special event bringing Cypriot poets and artists together in London to collaborate and showcase talents in London.

The event that took place at the Turkish Cypriot Community Association, many well known poets from the community recited their works live. Speaking at the event, a member of the Cypriot Artists Association, Ertanç Hidayettin stated that their primary aim is to embalm the Turkish Cypriot heritage in London.

Famous poet Neşe Yaşın, in her speech said:

“With Maria Sakallı we have now stepped in to London to present and launch our books. I amn wishing this artistic flowing day will inspire us and our guests enjoy the day.”

The event that lasted for 1,5 hours hosted many different performances, in different styles of poems.

﻿

