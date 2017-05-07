“Turkish referendum and Brexit resembles in uncertainty”

UETD UK authorities arranged a meeting with Ambassador to Ankara from the UK, Richard Moore about Brexit and the Turkish referendum agendas. Mr Moore, in his remarks, also mentioned that he speaks fluent Turkish and his kids were born in Turkey by highlighting he loves Turkish people.

Mr Moore also mentioned that he can see how much President Erdogan has an influence on many people. Mr Moore, comparing Brexit and the Turkish referendum aftermaths, said that these results resembles in the uncertainties for the he future.