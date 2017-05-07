Londra Gazete
Son haberler
7 Mayıs 2017 - Anadolu Kültür Festivaline günler kaldı
6 Mayıs 2017 - BTKD 15. yılını Nükhet Duru ile kutladı
6 Mayıs 2017 - Referandum sonuçları Brexit sonuçlarıyla benzer
6 Mayıs 2017 - Baskılı tişört satan Türk’e tarihi para cezası
5 Mayıs 2017 - Kuzey Enfield’ın Muhafazakar Parti adayı Nick De Bois oldu
Home / NEWS IN ENGLISH / “Turkish referendum and Brexit resembles in uncertainty”

“Turkish referendum and Brexit resembles in uncertainty”

— 7 Mayıs 2017

 

UETD UK authorities arranged a meeting with Ambassador to Ankara from the UK, Richard Moore about Brexit and the Turkish referendum agendas. Mr Moore, in his remarks, also mentioned that he speaks fluent Turkish and his kids were born in Turkey by highlighting he loves Turkish people.

Mr Moore also mentioned that he can see how much President Erdogan has an influence on many people. Mr Moore, comparing Brexit and the Turkish referendum aftermaths, said that these results resembles in the uncertainties for the he future.

Haber Okunma Sayısı: 54
﻿

Yorum bırak

Eposta adresiniz yayınlanmayacaktır. Zorunlu hücreler aşağıda belirtilmiştir.

Benzer haberler

Londra Gazete’de bugün

Bu haftanın eGazetesi

Bu haftaki kapak

04 Mayıs 2017 Perşembe
Sayı 844

Gazete kapak arşivi

Londra Gazete Ltd
177 Green Lanes
Palmers Green
London
N13 4UR

Tel: +44 (20) 8889 5025 news@londragazete.com
Yazar girişi

Bu siteyi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş bulunuyorsunuz / By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. Detay / details

Bu internet sitesi, size en iyi hizmeti sunabilmek için çerezler kullanır. Ayarlarınızı değiştirmeden bu siteyi kullanmaya devam eder ya da aşağıdaki "Kabul" bağlantısına basarsanız bunu kabul etmiş bulunursunuz.

This website uses cookies to give you the best service possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Kapat / Close