UETD UK welcomes new president

İngiltere’den Macron’a tebrik— 8 Mayıs 2017
İngiltere Başbakanı Theresa May, Fransa’da cumhurbaşkanlığı seçimleri kazandığı açıklanan Emmanuel Macron’u tebrik etti.
Britain-based businessman and a member of directors board of the UETD UK, Erdal Yetimova has been elected as the new president of UETD UK.
Centred in Germany, as a Turkish-descent organisation UETD UK, organised a closed door – general meeting, electing Mr Yetimova as the new president to UETD UK.
Mr Yetimova, by thanking his predecessor Dr. Turhan Özen, said that as UETD UK they will be thriving to enhance the organisation with great care and devotion.
