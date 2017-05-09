David Cameron buys luxury hut for writing

Bıçak suçlarına yönelik operasyon: 399 kişi gözaltında— 9 Mayıs 2017
Londra polisi geçtiğimiz günlerde iki hafta süren bıçak suçlarına yönelik ‘dev’ bir operasyon gerçekleştirdi.
The bijou shed boasts classic Bakelite switches, a corner-set wood-burning stove and a pull-out double sofa bed.
While Theresa May grapples with Brexit and fights to win a General Election, her predecessor has pressing matters of his own to get to grips with.
According to Sky News, David Cameron has just bought a £25,000 custom-made hut which he had planned to turn into a writing den for his garden in the Cotswolds.
But the former PM has revealed his children have their own plans for the Farrow and Ball-painted hut.
Mr Cameron, who left Downing Street after Britain voted to leave the EU in a referendum last year, said: “Well, there’s been a bit of a fight already.
“My children want to use it as a Wendy House, I want to use it as a book-writing room and my son also wants it as an alternative bedroom. So, quite a lot of competition.
“When it first arrived there was great excitement – who was going to spend the first night in it?
“Who won? That was my son … I wasn’t going to take him on!”
Speaking about Mr Cameron’s purchase, Mr Bennett told Sky News: “He is going to use the hut to write his new book. I don’t know what the book is about.
“He was an absolute delight. I know people talk about ‘Call Me Dave’, but he really was a delight and so was Samantha.
“She was really involved in the design of it and it was spot on. It was a fantastic design, she has certainly got an eye.”
