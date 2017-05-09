Do you know the new speeding fines from April 24 2017?

DRIVERS who are caught speeding will face tougher penalties from TODAY, thanks to new rules.

A stricter fining system is being implemented to try and make drivers “think twice” – but just how much will offenders have to fork out?

How much will speeding fines be from April 24?

Previously, if you were caught speeding the minimum fine was £100 and three penalty points on your licence.

And the maximum fine was £1,000, or £2,500 if you were caught on the motorway.

Drivers faced being fined 100 per cent of their weekly salary – up to £2,500 – but that is set to change. After April 24, the cap of £2,500 will remain, but offenders can be charged up to 175 per cent of their weekly income if they are caught speeding.

The minimum fine of £100 and three points will still remain the same.

What speeding fines can I get with the new laws?

Fines are divided into three bands – A, B and C – which correspond to how serious the speeding offence is.

Drivers caught at speeds up to 10 mph over the limit are classed as band A, with band B fares relating to offences where motorists were clocked at 11-21 mph over the limit.

The most serious category of offence is band C, which applies to drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 21 mph.

These band C offenders face fines between 125 and 175 per cent of their weekly wage, which could see the wealthiest motorists slapped with penalties close to the £2,500 limit.

They could still also be banned from driving for up to 56 days or get six points on their licence.

Meanwhile, band B offenders can expect fines between 75 and 125 per cent of their weekly wage, and band A offenders could be slapped with fines equalling 25-75 per cent of their weekly wage.

Can you avoid paying your speeding fine?

First time speeders can avoid the increased fines if they take a speed awareness course, although this option does not apply to repeat offenders.

Initial fines could be adjusted based on the court’s discretion based on the conditions in the case.

Some variables such as the weather conditions, timing of the offence and population density of the area could affect the total fine.