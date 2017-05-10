‘Yaşlı çiftlerin ayrılmaya zorlanması insanlık dışı’— 10 Mayıs 2017
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says adults 18 to 64 years old ought to get 150 minutes of exercise every week, or a bit more than 20 minutes a day. The CD also says you don’t have to do that 20 minutes in one chunk, which is good news for truck drivers.
This ought to include include moderate aerobic exercise every day and some sort of strength-building — resistance training, body weight exercises, weights — twice a week.
According to the CDC, “Moderate-intensity aerobic activity means you’re working hard enough to raise your heart rate and break a sweat. One way to tell is that you’ll be able to talk, but not sing the words to your favorite song.”
Moderate effort could include:
Walking fast
Doing water aerobics
Riding a bike on level ground or with few hills
Playing doubles tennis
Pushing a lawn mower
Be sure to consult your health care provider before starting any exercise routine.
